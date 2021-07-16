Dolby and Heath chase four titles apiece at Northants County Finals Day

Martyb Dolby

Dolby has qualified in the veterans singles, mixed pairs and in both men’s triples finals with John Earl and Adam Warrington, who is also in the four-bowl singles decider.

After playing in the secretary’s singles final, Heath then teams up with Tony Belson for both the men’s pairs and the two-bowl triples, where they are joined by Les Sharp.

Also chasing a hat-trick of county titles are Ketton pair Shirley Suffling and Chris Ford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners qualify for the national finals being held at Skegness from August 21-28.

FINALS TIMETABLE

10am

Men’s veterans singles: Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) v Martyn Dolby (Blackstones); Men’s Champion of Champions singles: James Harford (Parkway) v Kevin Vinter (Stamford); Men’s 4b singles: Wayne Morris (Blackstones) v Adam Warrington (Blackstones); Men’s secretary singles: Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) v Robert Heath (Yaxley); Women’s 2b singles: Emma Providence (Market Deeping) v Shirley Suffling (Ketton); Women’s Champion of Champions singles: Pam Owen (Deeping) v Myra Landsburgh (City of Peterborough).

Noon

Women’s secretary singles: Carol Grief (Crowland) v Angela Cox (Langtoft Pearl); Men’s 2b singles: Roger Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) v Malcolm Mann (Empingham); Men’s senior pairs: Robert Heath & Tony Belson (Yaxley) v Dave Corney & Roger Martin (Whittlesey Manor); Mixed pairs: C. Baker & Paul Bailey (Stamford) v Jane Needham & Martyn Dolby (Blackstones); Women’s pairs: Sophie Morton & Merisha McKernan (Parkway) v Tina Tinklin & Liz Hext (Conservative); Senior mixed pairs: Chris & Dick Ford (Ketton) v Ann & Malcolm Cullingworth (Langtoft Pearl).

2pm

Women’s senior singles: Wendy Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) v Joan Robinson (Yaxley); Women’s 4b singles: Sophie Morton (Parkway) v Helen Holroyd (Stamford); Women’s senior pairs: Viena Slater & Carol Grief (Crowland) v Shirley Suffling & Chris Ford (Ketton); Men’s 3b triples: Brian Martin, Trevor Collins, Mike Robertson (Parkway) v Adam Warrington, John Earl, Martyn Dolby (Blackstones); Men’s pairs: Martin Bailey & Kevin Vinter (Stamford) v Robert Heath & Tony Belson (Yaxley).

4pm

Men’s 2b triples: Adam Warrington, John Earl, Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) v Les Sharp, Robert Heath, Tony Belson (Yaxley); Mixed triples: Roger Stevens, Michelle Smith, Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) v Paul Dalliday, Michelle Coleman, James Harford (Parkway); Women’s 2b triples: Carol Warters, Shirley Suffling, Chris Ford (Ketton) v Linda Tims, Tina Tinklin, Liz Hext (Conservative); Women’s 3b triples: Helen Tilley, Val Du’Kett, Elizabeth Upton (Ketton) v Linda Starbuck, Moira & Helen Holroyd (Stamford).

**There will be a repeat of the 2019 Dan Duffy Trophy final when Blackstones, the holders, face Parkway at Langtoft Pearl next Thursday (July 22).

Blackstones defeated Whittlesey Manor 88-58 in the semi-finals of the county club championship, while Parkway beat Crowland 97-57.