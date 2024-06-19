Deepings Swim Club stars delivered great results in Grantham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were some outstanding displays from Deepings swimmers in the final round of the Grantham Grand Prix.

​This competition sees junior swimmers at age groups up to 12 and under compete over 4 separate weekends in 50m freestyle, backstroke, breastroke, butterfly and then in 200m individual medley and 200m freestyle.

In the 11 years boys event, Oliver Clarke was 2nd overall, in the 11 years girls event Annabel Shepherd was 5th overall and in the 9 years girls competition Aoife Hickey was 3rd and Annabelle Hatcher Brennan was 6th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the final round there was a fantastic total of 39 personal bests (PBs) achieved by the squad and 7 new county qualifying times.

Deepings Swim Club stars in Grantham.

There were great performances from Hickey (200m freestyle and 50m backstroke), Clarke (50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 200 IM), Olivia King (12 years girls, 50m backstroke) and Lottie Ava Flatters (11 years girls, 50m Butterfly) who all achieved qualifying times for the County Championships.

Alongside these successes, several swimmers took huge chunks off their PBs.

In the 12 years girls competition there was a great performance from Maya Pascan who took 19 seconds of her 200m freestyle PB and 8 seconds off her 50m butterfly best, Lucy Jenkinson swam a 3-second 200m freestyle PB and Shepherd lowered her 200m freestyle PB by 5 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 11 years boys Toby Brown improved his 200m IM PB by 3 seconds and Clarke took 5 seconds off his 200 IM PB.

Deepings Swim Club stars at Grantham.

There were further outstanding swims in the 9 years girls races with Hickey taking 7 seconds off her 200m freestyle PB and Brennan taking a huge 16 seconds off her 200m Freestyle PB!

Amelie Hunt also had a great swim in the 10 years girls 50m fly, lowering her PB by 6 seconds.

Deepings squads