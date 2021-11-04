Deepings delight with two bronze medals, four county records and multiple personal bests from National Masters event

The Deepings Masters team at the National Championships, from the left, Jackii Crockett, Chris Orchard, Tony Baskeyfield, Paul Smith-Shelton, Kerys Arundell and Alice Grant.

The six-person team achieved many personal bests (PBs) and claimed two bronze medals as well as four Lincolnshire county records.

Alice Grant set a new county record of 1:43.80 in the 100m butterfly to finish third in the 55-59 year age group, while Kerys Arundell obliterated her 200m backstroke PB by 15 seconds to go 3:24.29 and claim bronze in the 30-35 year old age group.

Grant also touched home sixth in the 50m butterfly, finished fourth in the 400m IM and fifth in the 200IM. All were both PBs and new county records. She also set another PB while finishing 10th in the 200m freestyle.

Arundell also finished seventh seventh in both the 50m and 100m backstroke, the latter also in a new PB and added another PB in the gruelling 800m freestyle, finishing 10th in a time of 13:51.09.

Also finishing just out of the medals while recording many PBs was Jackii Crockett who was eighth in the 50m freestyle, seventh in both the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle, fifth in the 200m freestyle and an agonising fourth in the 100m backstroke.

For the men Paul Smith (50-54 years) dipped under 30 seconds for the first time in the 50m freestyle and also set an 11-second PB in the 200m freestyle in 2:58.96.

Chris Orchard put in two impressive performances, despite limited training time. A strong 3:38.90 in the 200m backstroke saw him come fourth in the 60-64 year old age group against a field of younger competitors, while a 2:50.01 in the 200m freestyle resulted in a 12th place finish.