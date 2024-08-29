Decent England debut for PANVAC's Harry and some star turns at open meeting

Harry Hewitt

​Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletic Club’s Harry Hewitt placed fifth with a 1,500m time of 4:04.24 on his England debut in an under 20 Home International meeting at Eton.

​Jack Wheatley was also in action for England finishing fourth in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.28.

Fellow PANVAC under 20 Seb Beedell clocked a 1500m personal best (PB) of 3:58.53 in a British Milers Club meeting in Leeds.

​CHARNWOOD OPEN

Lawson Capes was one of several PANVAC athletes who enjoyed a successful Sunday at the Charnwood Open Meeting in Loughborough.

The under 17 shot put specialist starred in the discus, throwing a personal best of 52.24m.

As well as being ranked number one in the country at the shot, Capes is ranked fourth in the discus, his second event.

The talented thrower also took part in the shot and recorded his 5kg second best ever competition throw with a distance of 18.07m.

Jack Wheatley was on fire, running two new PBs. The under 20 clocked 14.97 in the 110m Hurdles and 11.46 in the 100m.

Joel Grenfell won the long jump with a 6.81m leap and placed third in the 100m with an 11.09 clocking.

Over 60 Jim Gillespie threw 30.80m in the discus and 8.94m in the shot.

At the other end of the age scale under 11 Georgie Henson ran a 600m PB of 2:13.42.

Under 15 Harry Smith clocked 4:44.42 in the 1,500m while Holly Aslin placed second in the senior ladies 100m in a time of 12.16.

Georgie Henson’s older brother Jake has also been in action and set two PBs at the Tommy Clay meeting in Boston. The under 13 ran 30.2 in the 200m and covered 3.60m in the long jump.