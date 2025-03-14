Court will crown a new snooker shootout champion
Sixteen players will battle it out in the hope of lifting the Mark Housden Trophy and pocketing the £250 first prize.
Among the favourites to win the title this year are the trio of former professionals, Gary Skipworth, Colin Mitchell and Tony Brown.
Spalding's Jason Green will also be a contender, whilst Peterborough will be strongly represented by potters Steve Singh, Paul Newman, Steve Martin, Rob Petch and Graham Tilley.
This is the second ranking event of 2025 on the Legends Tour.
Harvey Chandler triumphed over Mark Gray in last year's final.