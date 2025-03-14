Court will crown a new snooker shootout champion

Last year's shootout finalists Harvey Chandler (left) and Mark Gray.

​A new champion will be crowned on Sunday when the ‘Snooker Shootout’ takes place at the Court Club, Bretton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixteen players will battle it out in the hope of lifting the Mark Housden Trophy and pocketing the £250 first prize.

Among the favourites to win the title this year are the trio of former professionals, Gary Skipworth, Colin Mitchell and Tony Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding's Jason Green will also be a contender, whilst Peterborough will be strongly represented by potters Steve Singh, Paul Newman, Steve Martin, Rob Petch and Graham Tilley.

This is the second ranking event of 2025 on the Legends Tour.

Harvey Chandler triumphed over Mark Gray in last year's final.