County records for Deeepings Swimming Club Masters team

The Deepings Swimming Club Masters team

And a sixth record fell during the Deepings club championships over the same weekend.

Jackii Crockett and Alice Grant took four county records that have stood for more than 14 years.

Crockett dipped under 45 seconds for the first time in the 50m backstroke, swimming 44.96 to claim the Lincolnshire record in the 55-59 age group and doubled up with an excellent 38.46 in the 50m freestyle.

Grant competed in the same age group and broke the 50m breaststroke record with a time of 46.48 and set a new benchmark in the 50m butterfly with 44.24.

She also broke the 100m breaststroke county record during the Deepings Club Championships.

In the mens 65-69 age group, Tony Baskeyfield not only finished second for the team in the 50m freestyle at the inter county champs, he also swam himself into the record books with a time of 32.46.