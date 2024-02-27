County indoor hat-tricks for Ford and Harris

Ladies pairs finalists, from the left, Lyn Tuck, Shirley Suffling, Elizabeth Wallace and Christine Ford.

​Ford won the blue riband singles 21-10 against Shirley Suffling, then skipped Elizabeth Wallace and Sue Moir to triples success before winning the mixed triples with Adam Warrington and Stephen Harris.

However, she missed out on a fourth title when Suffling gained revenge for her singles defeat by defeating Ford and Wallace in the pairs with new partner Lyn Tuck by five shots.

England international Harris guided Michael Humphreys and Tom Newman to the triples title and, after winning the mixed triples by a comfortable margin, teamed up with sister Louise to win the mixed pairs against Wallace and Chros Ballard.

Veterans singles winner Martyn Dolby.

Paul Dalliday claimed the men's singles crown with a comfortable 21-9 win against Adam Warrington, who also missed out in the triples with John Earl and county men's president Martyn Dolby.

Dolby did manage to retain the veterans singles after a two and a quarter hour marathon with Jeff Pitt which finished 21-18.

Wallace also had aspirations of a title hat-trick, but like Warrington had to be content with one success as she suffered defeats in both the pairs and mixed pairs.

Finals newcomer Yvonne Monagham lifted the senior singles title at the expense of Viv Hempsell with a convincing display, but missed out in the triples with Pam Seymour and Hazel Brewin after a closely-contested fina l.

Men's singles finalists Adam Warrington (left) and Paul Dalliday.

Stuart Popple, substituting for young Ollie Jeapes, and Simon Law cruised to the pairs title with a 28-4 romp against Peter Linnell and Ally McNaughton.

The winners will represent the county in the national finals at Lincoln at the end of April.

RESULTS

MEN

Singles: Paul Dalliday beat Adam Warrington 21-9.

Veterans singles: Martyn Dolby beat Jeff Pitt 21-18.

Pairs: Stuart Popple (sub) & Simon Law beat Peter Linnell & Ally McNaughton 28-4.

Triples: Michael Humphreys, Tom Newman, Stephen Harris beat Martyn Dolby, John Earl, Adam Warrington 23-15.

WOMEN

Singles: Chris Ford beat Shirley Suffling 21-10

Senior singles: Yvonne Monagham beat Viv Hempsell 21-11.

Pairs: Lyn Tuck & Shirley Suffling beat Elizabeth Wallace & Chris Ford 20-15.

Triples: Elizabeth Wallace, Sue Moir, Chris Ford beat Hazel Brewin, Pam Seymour, Yvonne Monagham 21-17.

MIXED

Pairs: Louise & Stephen Harris beat Elizabeth Wallace & Chris Ballard 18-13.