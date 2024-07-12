Harry Cook racing at Snetterton. Photo Matt Anthony

Harry Cook from Guyhirn demonstrated his resilience and determination during a challenging weekend at Snetterton in the HEL Supersport Cup class, part of the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship.

The weekend started promisingly for Cook, who showed competitive pace in the combined free practice sessions. He finished 31st overall and 5th in the Cup class with a best time of 1:55.828, just over four seconds off the overall pace.

The qualifying sessions the following day saw Cook improve his position. In the wet conditions of Q1, he managed to secure 17th place overall and 8th in the Cup class with a time of 2:27.929. But his session was cut short due to a minor crash.

The sprint race proved to be a significant challenge for Cook and his team. Starting from 35th on the grid, Cook's race was cut short after just two laps. His fastest lap of 2:24.369 showed promise, but the DNF was a setback for the young rider.

Despite the disappointment of that race, Cook and his team worked tirelessly to fix the bike up. Their efforts paid off in the feature race, where Cook showcased his true potential. Starting from 32nd on the grid, he fought his way through the field to finish 23rd overall and, more importantly, secured 2nd place in the HEL Supersport Cup classification.

Reflecting on the weekend, Cook said, "It was an unlucky weekend with the weather, but in the final race, I had the chance to fight for P2 in the cup, and we achieved this. I want to say a massive thank you to my team for fixing my bike twice in one day and thankfully getting me out on Sunday."

The P2 finish in the Cup class was a testament to Cook's perseverance and his team's dedication. Despite the challenges faced earlier in the weekend, they never lost focus on their goal.

Looking ahead to the next round at Brands Hatch on Luly 19-21, Cook is optimistic about carrying forward this momentum. "I can't wait to bring this momentum into Brands Hatch. I will never give up!" he exclaimed, demonstrating the fighting spirit that has seen him through the challenges at Snetterton.

As the championship moves to Brands Hatch, all eyes will be on Cook to see if he can build on this performance and challenge for more podium finishes in the HEL Supersport Cup class. With his determination and the support of his team, Cook is certainly a rider to watch in the coming rounds.