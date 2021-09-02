Conservatives win Munday Shield by a landslide, England manager’s job for Yaxley man

Nicky Brett.

Rink scores (Conservative rinks first): Linda Toms, Karen & Andy Dyer, Barry Lawrence 23 beat Robin Wyld, Bill Stark, Ray Hunt, Barry Sharman 14.

James Welcher, Tina Tinklin, Liz Hext, Steven Shaw 33 beat Michelle Smith, Philip Burbridge, Ian Smith and Melvyn Beck 12.

Having been beaten in two League Cup deciders, Whittlesey Manor will be hoping it’s third time lucky tomorrow (Friday) when they face CoP City in the Rowlett Cup final at East Community.

Conservative receive the Munday Shield from Peterborough League president Adrian Owen.

**Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) won the Hunts Bowls’ Champion of Champions singles, defeating Mac May (Buckden) in the final.

**City of Peterborough were beaten by Eynesbury in the final of the county’s inter-club double rink competition for the Stuart & Co Shield.

**Yaxley-based Nick Brett has been appointed team manager for the England indoor under 25 team, with Andy Thomson stepping up to manage the senior international squad.

Brett is a five-time winner of World Indoor Bowls titles including the 2016 singles competition.

He has also won two mixed pairs titles, most recently last year, and two mens pairs titles in 2014 and 2016.