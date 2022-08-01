Commonwealth Games Gold medal hat-trick for the Gunthorpe gymnast tipped to become an Olympic champion

Gunthorpe's Jake Jarman proudly shows off his third Gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images).

Jarman blew the opposition away to win the Floor title. He recorded a superb score of 4.666 with Canada’s Felix Dolci scoring 14.166 to claim silver. Jarman’s England teammate Giarnni Regini-Moran won bronze.

The 20 year-old is the youngest male competitor in the England team. He had already won the all-around title after helping England to the team Gold.

Jarman is favourite to win Tuesday’s vault competition as well so no wonder GB Olympic great Max Whitlock is now tipping the former Deepings School student to follow in his footsteps on the greatest stage of all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Jarman during his Gold medal routine in the gymnastics floor event (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images).

Jarman said: “With the support of the team behind me, especially with the personal team behind me, it really showed me that I can do this.