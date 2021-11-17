Commendable effort from the Peterborough City club rowers in a tough event on the Thames

Peterborough City rowers at the Thames, from the left, Bert Papworth, Daniel Armstrong, Jack Wakefield-Lilley and Thomas Calver.

The event attracts many top clubs and universities from across the country, including several well-known GB rowers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Open Juniors coxless quads category, Thomas Calver, Jack Wakefield-Lilley, Daniel Armstrong and Bert Papworth finished 18th out 41 crews, with an impressive time of 20:19, and in the same category clubmates James Garfield, Joe Beesley, Lucas Niklasson and James Ryder also had a good row, achieving a commendable time of 21:35.

The girls also faced tough competition in a field of 41 crews in the Women’s junior coxless quads category, however they did well to finish in the top 25.