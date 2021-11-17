Commendable effort from the Peterborough City club rowers in a tough event on the Thames
Peterborough City’s junior scullers ventured on to the Thames last weekend with four crews entering the Fours Head of the River, which covers the 6.8 kilometre course used for the University Boat Race, but run in reverse.
The event attracts many top clubs and universities from across the country, including several well-known GB rowers.
In the Open Juniors coxless quads category, Thomas Calver, Jack Wakefield-Lilley, Daniel Armstrong and Bert Papworth finished 18th out 41 crews, with an impressive time of 20:19, and in the same category clubmates James Garfield, Joe Beesley, Lucas Niklasson and James Ryder also had a good row, achieving a commendable time of 21:35.
The girls also faced tough competition in a field of 41 crews in the Women’s junior coxless quads category, however they did well to finish in the top 25.
Lucy Ralfs, Wiktoria Szubzda, Grace Niklasson and Ella Darrington placed 21st with a time of 22:13, and clubmates Erin Ansell-Crook, Esme McIntyre, Lottie Tasker and Lydia Hilton were just a few seconds behind with a time of 22:17.