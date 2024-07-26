Come and have a drink for Ady Woolley at the Peterborough Lions Beer Festival
Woolley, a big supporter of local sport, passed away earlier this month, but he has been honoured by having a beer named after him at the Lions Beer Festival which runs at the club’s Bretton Park base from Friday to Sunday.
All funds raised from the ‘One for Ady’ brew will go to Sue Ryder.
There will also be a minute’s silence ahead of a 80th anniversary commemorative game on Saturday (2pm kick off).
The Lions were formed in 1944.
The funeral for Ady will be held at Peterborough Cathedral at 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 6.