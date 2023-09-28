Adam Clark.

Clark finished third in his age group in the Standard Distance Triathlon.

Clark was sixth out the water and fifth after the bike race, but moved through the field during the run to finish third, 17 seconds ahead of the fast-finishing fourth placed athlete, in 2:08:09.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club member Jonathan Oakey is now a full-timer triathlete competing in Elite events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Hammond racing around Oundle.

He finished 18th in the World Under 23 triathlon in 1:47:58.

Simon Hoppe competed in the Sprint Distance Triathlon and finished in a creditable 13th, just 1:51 behind the winner in his age group.

PACTRAC AT HOME

Rob Hammond is the new club champion after the final event of the season in Oundle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hammond took advantage of Clark’s absence because of international duty to secure the title for the first time since 2017.

He was series leader before the race, but won it anyway, covering the 1500m swim, 27km bike and 5-mile run in 2:18.42.

Hammond finished four minutes clear of runner-up Christian Richards.

Susie Freeman had already clinched the ladies crown before the final race.

PACTRAC ROUND-UP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Martin and Debbie Montague competed in the Emilia Romagna Ironman Triathlon in Cervia, Italy

Martin finished the 2.4 mile swim, 112-mile bike and full marathon in a personal best of 11.54.56

Montague completed her first Ironman event in 14:27:44.

Roy Mayhew finished 2nd over 80 in the Oslo Half-Marathon in 2:41:22.

Simon Hoppe finished 4th in the North Norfolk Standard Distance Triathlon at Wells-next-the-Sea.

Nigel Hunt finished 6th in his age group in the Grafham sprint triathlon.