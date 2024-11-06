Samuel Ward at the British Age Group Weightlifting Championships.

​City teenager Samuel Ward is a British weightlifting champion.

​Ward took part in the British Age Groups Championships at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds.

The 19 year-old was entered in the 67kgs body weight category, which was his first major competition at this level.

It involved ‘snatch’ and ‘clean and jerk’ elements,

Ward’s competition started with a ‘snatch’ of 90kg which was successful, his second ‘snatch’ lift was 95kg which was also completed well, but although his third attempt of 100kg was completed, it was unfortunately ruled as a ‘no lift’ as his left arm was slightly bent.

After a 20 minute break the second part of the competition, the ‘clean and jerk’ commenced.

Ward’s first lift was 120kg. It was completed, and raised above his head, but it was again ruled unsuccessful due to a bent left arm, so he had to dig deep on his second lift of the same weight to make sure it was a technically a sound lift, which it was, and this lift was enough to give Ward his first British title.

Although he had won the title at that point Ward went on to successfully complete his third ‘clean and jerk’ attempt of 125kg giving him a total lift of 220kgs.

Ward is on his way back as a weightlifter. He finished second at these championships in 2021, but due to injury he had to rest for just over a year from competition.

He is now back on track with his full-time training and he also qualified for his first National Junior squad session in September at Brunel University in Uxbridge which is a starting point for International competitions and major events.

Ward is coached by Steve Laidlow who also coached his father Stephen Ward, a Commonwealth Gold medal winning weightlifter.

Glossary

The snatch is where the weightlifter picks up the barbell and lifts it above his head in one singular motion.

In the clean and jerk, the weightlifter is first required to pick up the barbell and bring it up to his chest (clean). The lifter must then pause and extend his arms and legs to lift it above the head (jerk) with a straight elbow and hold it there until a buzzer is sounded.