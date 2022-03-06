City of Peterborough’s masked man was the inspiration for a vital win in a National League relegation battle

City of Peterborough skipper Joe Finding during the win over Deeside Ramblers. Photo: David Lowdes.

City skipper Joe Finding had to cover up the after effects of a training accident with a gruesome mask for the first threequarters of the Division One North clash at Bretton Gate. Once he shed it for the final period he bagged a goal and a spectacular assist as City secured a 2-0 success in a must-win game against fellow strugglers.

It was a predictably tense encounter with so much at stake for both teams. The visitors enjoyed spells of domination, but City defended their ‘D’ well and when a shot was taken goalkeeper Cameron Goodey was there to save, including twice from well-struck short corners.

The visiting ‘keeper also played well to thwart Finding, Matt Goodley and Alex Boxall in open play with gifted teenager Ben Goold usually prominent in the most promising moves, but City took control in the final period.

Alex Boxall of City of Peterborough avoids a diving tackle from a Deeside player. Photo: David Lowdes.

With 15 minutes to go Trevor Matthews unleased a fierce shot which was parried by the Deeside ‘keeper, but it fell to Finding who blasted a shot into the top corner.

And with five minutes remaining Finding delivered an outrageous 50-yard high pass which found Ben Newman close to the goalline for an easy finish. Deeside had just taken their goalkeeper off in favour of an extra outfield player, but were immediately punished for their adventurous move.

City had one anxious moment in that final quarter as Deeside missed an open goal at 1-0 after a quick breakaway, but the home side were worth their second win of the season.

City remain bottom, but they are just two points from safety ahead of a game against out-of-form mid-table side Olton & West Warwicks on Sunday.