COPs swimmers at the National Open Water Championships

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs) are celebrating two National Championship medals.

Lilly Davis (17) won a silver medal in the 400m Individual Medley and Vanessa Cimermanova claimed a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke in the Great British Aquatics Summer Championships in Sheffield.

The competition attracts the best swimmers in the country with COPs seeing 14 members plus relay contenders qualifying to take part. And, despite opposition from university-funded and larger city clubs, the COPs delivered 14 finalists ahead of the final events on Friday.

This achievement is particularly notable given the club's current lack of a home pool, following the recent closure of the Regional Pool in the city.

Lily Davis with her National silver medal

"We are incredibly proud of our swimmers," said Ben Negus, the club's head coach. "Their hard work and resilience are evident in their performances. Competing against much larger and well-funded clubs, our swimmers have shown that determination and talent can overcome significant challenges."

The other COPs swimmers taking part in the Nationals are Jacob Bacon ​​(14​), Patryk Nowak (14), Kieran Ng​​ (14​), Orlando Dearing​ (16), Kian Lee​ (16), Josh Sackree (​16​), Jack Swindale​ (16), Sadie Hunter​ (16), Olivia Minett​ (16), Belle Cameron (17), Megan Donovan​ (17) and Hannah Willis​ (18​).

COPs also have 10 members in action in the Swim England Open Water National Championships in Rother Valley Country Park on Saturday after a recent qualification event in Norfolk. They are Daniel Moyses​ (18), George Heather​ (14​), Emma Cushion​ (14​), Isla Stewart​ (14​), Freya Gyselings (​14), Frank Lamb​(15), Charlie Rehus​ (15​), Anabelle Kett (​15​), Lewis Borgognoni​ (13​), Amelie Stevenson ​(13).