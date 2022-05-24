The glassback squash court at Bretton Gate.

The players will be taking part in the Mike Keogh Memorial Cambridgeshire Open. Mike was a popular squash player at the Bretton Gate based club and

a longstanding member of the UK Racketball community. He was highly passionate about the sport, constantly working hard for ways to

improve its organisation and encourage new players into the fold.

Although the City of Peterborough club has played host to a number of independent events in the past, this will be the first time that the UK Racketball Series officially visits the venue. Racketball is played on a squash court, but with a bigger and bouncier ball.

Entry is free and there is seating available for 100 spectators outside the club’s superb glassback squash court. Play is due to start at 10am and will continue to 6pm with food and a licensed bar available throughout.

It’s also an opportunity to check out the superb facilities at Bretton Gate. The club boasts five tennis courts (two indoors) as well as five squash courts and houses top-class cricket, hockey and bowls teams.