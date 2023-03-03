City of Peterborough pair win Cambs County squash titles

City of Peterborough players at the Cambs Junior Championships, from left, Daniel West, Josh West, Josh Fillmore and Judi Alswaifi. Photo David Lowndes.

​Judi Alswaifi and Josh Fillmore were the youngsters to take full advantage of home court advantage at Bretton Gate over the weekend.

Alswaifi won the Under 11 Girls event with a 3-0 final win over Beatrice Milner of Hunts County, while Fillmore also won his Under 13 Boys final in straight sets against Kieran Weston, also from Hunts County.

Two other City of Peterborough youngsters also performed superbly to finish second after competitive round robin matches.

Aiden Fillmore (red) in action against City of Peterborough clubmate Callum McGurk in the Cambs Junior County Championships. Photo: David Lowndes.

Aiden Fillmore, the older brother of Josh, was runner-up at under 17 level and Callum McGurk was runner-up in the Under 19 boys category.

Eight events took place in total on a hectic weekend with the Saints Huntingdon club providing three winners.

No other club produced more than one champion apart from City of Peterborough.

Roll of Honour

U9s Beatrice Milner (Hunts County).

U11 Girls: Judi Alswaifi (City of Peterborough).

U11 Boys: Samuel Goodger (Ely Squash Club).

U13 Boys: Josh Fillmore (City of Peterborough).

U15 Girls: Michelle Pita (Saints Huntingdon).

U15 Boys: Connor Harmer (Comberton)

U17 Boys: Diego Pita (Saints Huntingdon)

U19 Champion: Diego Pita (Saints Huntingdon).