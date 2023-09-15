City of Peterborough minis and seniors are back in action
The juniors train every Sunday at Bretton Gate (10am-11am) and potential new players are always welcome to attend.
Many successful City senior players started out as mini hockey players at the club. The sessions have been running for 30 years.
The first two sessions of this season attracted 65 and 85 youngsters respectively.
Senior City players who performed superbly for their countries at the European Masters tournament in the summer were at the first session of the new season.
The East League for men and women start their competitive season this Saturday.
For the first time in many seasons there are no local clubs in the Premier Division following the relegations last term of City of Peterborough seconds and Spalding.
They start life in League One at home to Norwich Dragons and Norwich City seconds respectively.
City of Peterborough Ladies are a Premier Division club, but don’t start their season until a September 23 trip to Blueharts.
City run seven male and five female teams in the East League.
Bourne Deeping, March, Long Sutton and Wisbech also run teams in the competition.
City of Peterborough men open their National Midlands Conference Division season at home to newcomers Banbury on Sunday, September 24 (2pm start).