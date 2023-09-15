News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

City of Peterborough minis and seniors are back in action

​The popular mini hockey sessions at City of Peterborough are up and running again.
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Participants at City of Peterborough's mini hockey sessions with senior stars, front from left, Adam Drake, Joe Finding, Sue McNaughton, Jonathan Short and Gareth Andrew. Photo: David Lowndes.Participants at City of Peterborough's mini hockey sessions with senior stars, front from left, Adam Drake, Joe Finding, Sue McNaughton, Jonathan Short and Gareth Andrew. Photo: David Lowndes.
Participants at City of Peterborough's mini hockey sessions with senior stars, front from left, Adam Drake, Joe Finding, Sue McNaughton, Jonathan Short and Gareth Andrew. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The juniors train every Sunday at Bretton Gate (10am-11am) and potential new players are always welcome to attend.

Many successful City senior players started out as mini hockey players at the club. The sessions have been running for 30 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first two sessions of this season attracted 65 and 85 youngsters respectively.

Senior City players who performed superbly for their countries at the European Masters tournament in the summer were at the first session of the new season.

Most Popular

The East League for men and women start their competitive season this Saturday.

For the first time in many seasons there are no local clubs in the Premier Division following the relegations last term of City of Peterborough seconds and Spalding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They start life in League One at home to Norwich Dragons and Norwich City seconds respectively.

City of Peterborough Ladies are a Premier Division club, but don’t start their season until a September 23 trip to Blueharts.

City run seven male and five female teams in the East League.

Bourne Deeping, March, Long Sutton and Wisbech also run teams in the competition.

City of Peterborough men open their National Midlands Conference Division season at home to newcomers Banbury on Sunday, September 24 (2pm start).

Related topics:Premier DivisionSpalding