City of Peterborough men back on top and the remarkable first team records at Bourne Deeping
City started their late afternoon game against Blueharts at Bretton Gate knowing a win would take them back to the summit following a first defeat of the season for KIng’s Lynn-based Pelicans earlier in the day.
And the city side made no mistake as Josh Compton and Andrew bagged first-half goals and Adam Wilson and Andrew scored after the break to complete a 4-0 win.
Andrew maintained his record of scoring in every Premier Division game.
The veteran now has 13 goals in seven games ahead of a trip to lowly Dereham this Saturday.
Ladies first team sharpshooter Tierney Augustine was also on target again, but her goal proved to be a consolation as St Albans seconds left Bretton Gate with a 2-1 Premier Division victory.
The visitors were 2-0 up at the interval, but were under siege in the second-half, especially after a brilliant finish from Augustine.
City are eighth ahead of a trip to ninth-placed Norwich Dragons this Saturday.
Other senior City wins were recorded by...
Men’s 2s 2-0 v Norwich City (Lewis Pywell, Tom Tuffnell). It was a first Division One defeat of the season for Norwich.
Men's 4s 5-2 vs Ely (Jules Catto, Will Astbury, Gary Hales, Chris Green, Andy Cave).
Men's 6s 1-0 vs Pelicans (Wayne Humphries)
Men's 7s 4-0 vs St Ives (Neil Lake 3, Simon Leon.)
Ladies 5s 1-0 vs Wisbech (Anna Blake).
Josh Morley scored the goal for the men’s 3rds in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge South, while Hayley Jeal and Kirsten Hackett netted in a 2-2 draw for the ladies 3rds against unbeaten Division Two leaders Spalding firsts.
Miriam Wood’s goal earned the ladies 4ths a 1-1 draw with Cambridge South.
Toby McCoy and Patrick Weinand scored the goals for City men’s eighths in a 5-2 loss to Kettering.
The male and female Bourne Deeping first XIs have won all 14 East League matches they’ve played between them this season.
The men host second-placed March Town in a Division Two fixture on Saturday. March have won all six of their games.