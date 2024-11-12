City of Peterborough men back on top and the remarkable first team records at Bourne Deeping

Gareth Andrew (left) scored twice for City of Peterborough against Blueharts. Photo David Lowndes.

​Gareth Andrew struck twice as City of Peterborough returned to the top of the East Premier Division table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​City started their late afternoon game against Blueharts at Bretton Gate knowing a win would take them back to the summit following a first defeat of the season for KIng’s Lynn-based Pelicans earlier in the day.

And the city side made no mistake as Josh Compton and Andrew bagged first-half goals and Adam Wilson and Andrew scored after the break to complete a 4-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew maintained his record of scoring in every Premier Division game.

The veteran now has 13 goals in seven games ahead of a trip to lowly Dereham this Saturday.

Ladies first team sharpshooter Tierney Augustine was also on target again, but her goal proved to be a consolation as St Albans seconds left Bretton Gate with a 2-1 Premier Division victory.

The visitors were 2-0 up at the interval, but were under siege in the second-half, especially after a brilliant finish from Augustine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City are eighth ahead of a trip to ninth-placed Norwich Dragons this Saturday.

Other senior City wins were recorded by...

Men’s 2s 2-0 v Norwich City (Lewis Pywell, Tom Tuffnell). It was a first Division One defeat of the season for Norwich.

Men's 4s 5-2 vs Ely (Jules Catto, Will Astbury, Gary Hales, Chris Green, Andy Cave).

Men's 6s 1-0 vs Pelicans (Wayne Humphries)

Men's 7s 4-0 vs St Ives (Neil Lake 3, Simon Leon.)

Ladies 5s 1-0 vs Wisbech (Anna Blake).

Josh Morley scored the goal for the men’s 3rds in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge South, while Hayley Jeal and Kirsten Hackett netted in a 2-2 draw for the ladies 3rds against unbeaten Division Two leaders Spalding firsts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miriam Wood’s goal earned the ladies 4ths a 1-1 draw with Cambridge South.

Toby McCoy and Patrick Weinand scored the goals for City men’s eighths in a 5-2 loss to Kettering.

The male and female Bourne Deeping first XIs have won all 14 East League matches they’ve played between them this season.

The men host second-placed March Town in a Division Two fixture on Saturday. March have won all six of their games.