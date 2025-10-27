City of Peterborough Ladies win top-of-the-table clash, free-scoring men's team hit a magnificent seven

Hockey action from Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes

City of Peterborough Ladies beat Cambridge South 3-1 in their top of the table clash in East Division One North on Saturday.

Top scorer Lily Craven opened the scoring midway through the first-half, but City had to defend well to keep their lead until breaking out to double their advantage on 52 minutes, again through Craven. Immy Mason made it 3-0 from a well-worked short corner routine before the visitors to Bretton Gate pulled a goal back with the last play of the game.

City, who are now a point clear of Cambridge City 4ths at the top, are at mid-table Spalding next Saturday. Cambridge South dropped from second to fifth after their loss.

Standings (all played 6): 1 City of Peterborough 16pts, 2 Cambridge City IV 15pts, 3 Norwich Dragons 12pts, 4 Sudbury 12pts, 5 Cambridge South 12pts, 6 Norwich City 10pts, 7 Spalding 9pts, 8 St Neots 7pts, 9 Wisbech 7pts, 10 University of East Anglia 3pts, 11 Dereham II 3pts, 12 Ipswich II 0pts.

City of Peterborough men are back in National League Midlands Conference action at home to Oxford Hawks next Sunday (November 2, 2.30pm).

The club’s other teams were all in East League action and the unbeaten men’s 6ths were on form again beating Newmarket 7-0 in Division Five. Wayne Humphries, Ewan Fletcher and Phil Martin all scored twice. The team have now scored 32 goals in just six matches.

Standings (all played 6): 1 Kettering III 18pts, 2 City of Peterborough VI 16pts, 3 Bourne Deeping IIi 15pts, 4 Cambridge South 10pts, 5 City of Peterborough VII 10pts, 6 Wisbech III 9pts, 7 Spalding IV 9pts, 8 Pelicans IV 6pts, 9 St Ives IV 6pts, 10 Newmarket III 3pts, 11 Wisbech IV 3pts, 12 Long Sutton III 1pt.

Other City results: Men – 2nds lost 4-2 to Kettering (Josh Morley, Alex Boxall); 3rds beat Ely 7-2 (Jules Catto 4, Shane Carlton 2, Gary Hales) & drew with Cambs Uni 2-2 (Shane Carlton, Tom Tuffnell); 4ths lost 4-3 to Cambs Uni (Stuart Dawson, Andy Cave, Craig Petrie); 5ths lost 4-0 to Ely; 6ths beat Newmarket 7-0 (Wayne Humphreys 2, Ewan Fletcher 2, Phil Martin 2, Neil Burford); iths lost 5-0 to Cambs South.

Ladies – 2nds beat Newmarket 1-0 (Erin Brassington); 3rds drew with Cambridge Uni 1-1 (Becky Warr) & lost to Cambs South 2-1 (Hayley Jeal); 4ths lost 2-1 to Oundle (Nat Oliver-Henry); 4ths beat Kettering 2-0 (Kate Hurn, Helen Stevens); 4ths lost 2-1 to Oundle (Nat Oliver-Henry).

Bourne Deeping men won for the first time in Division Two as goals from Charlie Butler, James Gregson and Ben Brittain delivered a 3-1 success over St Neots.

And the club’s second team maintained their unbeaten record in Division Four after drawing a top-of-the-table clash 303, also against opposition from St Neots. Dan Hutton scored twice for Bourne Deeping with Scott Downie also on target, while goalkeeper Jack Langley made some outstanding saves.

Bourne Deeping thirds are third in Division Five after a 4-1 win in Long Sutton. Their goalscorers were Pete Moisey, Sam Bradshaw, Ben Staff and Eliot Bates. David Foston scored for the fourths in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge South in Division Five.