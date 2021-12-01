City of Peterborough Ladies make an excellent point at league leaders ahead of another big game at Bretton Gate on Saturday, HA Cup tie for the men

Will Astbury shoots at goal for City of Peterborough 2nds v Saffron Walden. Photo: David Lowndes.

Wapping are mid-table in the East Conference, a division below City who are currently bottom of Division One North.

City of Peterborough seconds claimed just a second win of their East Premier Division season, 4-2 over Saffron Walden last Saturday. Former National League player Gareth Andrew, Zak Scotting, first-team regular Ben Newman and Henry Ricketts scored the City goals at Bretton Gate.

City of Peterborough Ladies claimed an excellent East Premier Division point from a 1-1 draw at leaders Bishop’s Stortford last weekend. Jess Broadway struck a second-half equaliser for City against a team that had won eight of their previous nine league games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from City of Peterborough seconds (white) v Saffron Walden. Photo: David Lowndes.