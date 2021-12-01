City of Peterborough Ladies make an excellent point at league leaders ahead of another big game at Bretton Gate on Saturday, HA Cup tie for the men
City of Peterborough men host fellow National League side Wapping in a Hockey Association Cup tie at Bretton Gate on Saturday (December 4, 5.30pm).
Wapping are mid-table in the East Conference, a division below City who are currently bottom of Division One North.
City of Peterborough seconds claimed just a second win of their East Premier Division season, 4-2 over Saffron Walden last Saturday. Former National League player Gareth Andrew, Zak Scotting, first-team regular Ben Newman and Henry Ricketts scored the City goals at Bretton Gate.
City of Peterborough Ladies claimed an excellent East Premier Division point from a 1-1 draw at leaders Bishop’s Stortford last weekend. Jess Broadway struck a second-half equaliser for City against a team that had won eight of their previous nine league games.
The draw did drop City down two places to fourth ahead of a home game with second-placed Harleston seconds at Bretton Gate on Saturday (1pm).