City of Peterborough Hockey Club’s National League future could be settled in November

Action from City of Peterborough (red) v Olton & West Warwicks. Photo: David Lowndes.

The depleted city side remained bottom of National League Division One North after a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Olton & West Warwicks at Bretton Gate last weekend.

But they remain in touch with fellow strugglers University of Birmingham and Sheffield Hallam, and they play both clubs later this month.

City first have another tough assignment at home to Lancashire-based Bowden this Sunday (November 7, 2pm start), but after that they travel to Sheffield on November 14 before hosting Birmingham on November 21.