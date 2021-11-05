City of Peterborough Hockey Club’s National League future could be settled in November
November promises to be a key month for City of Peterborough Hockey Club’s men.
The depleted city side remained bottom of National League Division One North after a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Olton & West Warwicks at Bretton Gate last weekend.
But they remain in touch with fellow strugglers University of Birmingham and Sheffield Hallam, and they play both clubs later this month.
City first have another tough assignment at home to Lancashire-based Bowden this Sunday (November 7, 2pm start), but after that they travel to Sheffield on November 14 before hosting Birmingham on November 21.
The league then takes a long midwinter break until February so City probably need to find some form before then if they are to have a chance of survival.