City of Peterborough Hockey Club’s men came close to stopping the gifted students, the ladies win again

Action from City of Peterborough (red) v Loughborough Students. Photo: David Lowndes.

The students turned up at Bretton Gate with a 100 per cent winning record to face a City side who had lost their three previous matches and who could only field 12 players because of injury, illness and a suspension.

But it took the visitors until five minutes from time to break a goalless deadlock with a second goal arriving soon afterwards to complete a 2-0 win.

There’s no denying Loughborough deserved to win, but this was a much improved display from City who had shipped 16 goals in their two previous outings.

Paul Hillsdon (red) in action for City of Peterborough against Loughborough Students. Photo: David Lowndes.

Indeed City enjoyed a couple of promising spells of pressure in the final period with skipper Joe Finding, following a slick short corner routine, and Ross Ambler both denied by the visiting goalkeeper from close range.

City’s own goal led a charmed life at times with goalkeeper Cameron Goodey playing well. Finding made a superb stop of the line as pressure grew while Grady Wing also made a couple of goal-saving interventions.

City defended so well Loughborough didn’t win a single short corner until the third period.

City have a long haul to Chester next Sunday to tackle Deeside Ramblers. They were the only team City beat last season before the season was abandoned because of Covid.

Action from City of Peterborough's 2-0 defeat to Loughborough Students (white) in the National League. Photo: David Lowndes.