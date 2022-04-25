City of Peterborough Hockey Club compete well against the best club in the country

City of Peterborough goalkeeper Cam Goodey stands tall as Old Georgians (pale shirts) attack the D. Photo: David Lowndes.

National League Premier Division Champions Old Georgians visited Bretton Gate and put on a clinic in the opening quarter in front of a healthy crowd by racing into a 4-0 lead.

But City, who were relegated from National League Division One North after fighting hard in tough circumstances, called on similar levels of spirit and commitment to concede just one further goal in 45 minutes, and that arrived in the final seconds.

It did take some excellent goalkeeping from Cameron Goodey and some last-ditch defending to keep an expensively-assembled squad at bay, but City also had some good moments going in the other direction.

Ben Newman (red) in action for City of Peterborough against Old Georgians. Photo: David Lowndes.

Chris Clarkson, Matt Goodley and Ross Ambler all tested former GB goalkeeper George Pinner, but couldn’t find a way past a huge presence between the sticks. Teenager Ben Goold played with considerable dash down the right.