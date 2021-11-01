City of Peterborough Hockey Club beaten in the National League again

http://scc-oak.jpress.co.uk

The city side are rooted to the bottom of the Division One North table with just one point from six matches and it’s already looking like a dogfight between City, University of Birmingham and Sheffield Hallam as to who goes down.

There’s no shortage of industry and effort in the City side, but there is a shortage of experience. Key men Alex Boxall, Nick Beattie, Scott Howard and Ben Newman were among those missing yesterday.

There were moments of promise supplied by 16 year-old Ben Goold and Nathan Rosario, while Ross Ambler’s attitude and workrate was exceptional, but it took some fine saves from goalkeeper Cameron Goodey and a goalline clearance from Paul Hillsdon to keep the score down.

Action from City of Peterborough's 5-0 defeat to Olton & West Warwicks (white) in the National League. Photo: David Lowndes.

The visitors opened the scoring in the second minute from a tight angle and and added a second from a short corner before half-time.

Another set-piece and two open play goals in quick succession in the third quarter suggested a big beating was on the cards, but City workd hard to ensure no further damage was done.

City have another tough game at home to Bowden next Sunday (November 7).