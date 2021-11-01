City of Peterborough Hockey Club beaten in the National League again
City of Peterborough’s tough National League season continued with a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Olton & West Warwicks at Bretton Gate yesterday (October 31).
The city side are rooted to the bottom of the Division One North table with just one point from six matches and it’s already looking like a dogfight between City, University of Birmingham and Sheffield Hallam as to who goes down.
There’s no shortage of industry and effort in the City side, but there is a shortage of experience. Key men Alex Boxall, Nick Beattie, Scott Howard and Ben Newman were among those missing yesterday.
There were moments of promise supplied by 16 year-old Ben Goold and Nathan Rosario, while Ross Ambler’s attitude and workrate was exceptional, but it took some fine saves from goalkeeper Cameron Goodey and a goalline clearance from Paul Hillsdon to keep the score down.
The visitors opened the scoring in the second minute from a tight angle and and added a second from a short corner before half-time.
Another set-piece and two open play goals in quick succession in the third quarter suggested a big beating was on the cards, but City workd hard to ensure no further damage was done.
City have another tough game at home to Bowden next Sunday (November 7).