City of Peterborough Hockey Club beaten in Cardiff, but they came close to a famous win against a side stacked with international players

Matt Goodley (red) scored a great goal for City of Peterborough in Cardiff.

City were thumped 10-1 at home by a side stacked with full Welsh internationals at Bretton Gate eralier this season. Yesterday it was 4-2 and even that close scoreline didn’t tell the full story.

Full international Ioan Wall scored all four Cardiff goals with powerful drag flicks from short corners. while City were aggrieved by a couple of penalty flick decisions which went against them.

The hosts were ahead after three minutes, but a brilliant individual goal from Matt Goodley on 11 minutes saw City back on terms. Zak Scotting scored from a 17th minute penalty corner to give City the lead.

Cardiff equalised before the break and City dominated the third period without managing to find a goal.

Despite rarely threatening from open play Cardiff converted two more penalty corners in the final quarter to pinch the points.

Two big penalty stroke decisions went against City over the course of the game - a back stick goal line clearance in the first quarter from a Cardiff defender that went unseen and unpunished, and a flick awarded to City in the third quarter that was subsequently downgraded to an (unconverted) short corner after Cardiff appeals.