City of Peterborough Hockey Club beaten in Cardiff, but they came close to a famous win against a side stacked with international players
City of Peterborough lost their National League match in Cardiff yesterday (February 13), but left South Wales confident they can get out of relegation trouble in Division One North.
City were thumped 10-1 at home by a side stacked with full Welsh internationals at Bretton Gate eralier this season. Yesterday it was 4-2 and even that close scoreline didn’t tell the full story.
Full international Ioan Wall scored all four Cardiff goals with powerful drag flicks from short corners. while City were aggrieved by a couple of penalty flick decisions which went against them.
The hosts were ahead after three minutes, but a brilliant individual goal from Matt Goodley on 11 minutes saw City back on terms. Zak Scotting scored from a 17th minute penalty corner to give City the lead.
Cardiff equalised before the break and City dominated the third period without managing to find a goal.
Despite rarely threatening from open play Cardiff converted two more penalty corners in the final quarter to pinch the points.
Two big penalty stroke decisions went against City over the course of the game - a back stick goal line clearance in the first quarter from a Cardiff defender that went unseen and unpunished, and a flick awarded to City in the third quarter that was subsequently downgraded to an (unconverted) short corner after Cardiff appeals.
City remain next to bottom of the table, one point from safety ahead of a tough game against second placed Nottingham University at Bretton Gate on Sunday (February 20, 2pm start).