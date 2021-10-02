City of Peterborough HC men host National League title fancies, while the ladies seek a hat-trick of wins in the East

Leone Hart (red) of City of Peterborough Ladies on the ball against Dereham. Photo: David Lowndes.

City went down 3-1 at local rivals Cambridge City in their opening fixture last weekend.

Peterborough started well, but it was Cambridge who opened the scoring against the run of play.

They then added a quick second, before Borough got back into the game with an excellent goal from Chris Clarkson on 34 minutes.

Tierney Augustine (red) opens the scoring for City of Peterborough against Dereham. Photo: David Lowndes.

That was just the boost Borough needed as they went in at half-time, but a defensive lapse allowed the home team to restore their two-goal advantage right at the start of the second half.

The game then became stretched with both sides creating, and spurning, several chances.

It was a frustrating match for Borough and they showed some ill discipline which saw them receive a number of cards and be reduced to 10 men for the final 10 minutes.

That ensured their bid to get back in the game was a fruitless one.

Positives for Peterborough were the performances of Clarkson and teenager Ben Goold, but the players know they must step forward in all levels of their performance if they are to compete in a tough league.

City of Peterborough Ladies are two from two in the East Premier Division after a 2-1 success at home to Dereham last weekend. Skipper Tierney Augustine and Izzy Wilson scored the goals for City who dominated most of the game at Bretton Gate.