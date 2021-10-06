City of Peterborough HC conceded seven goals in the final 15 minutes to suffer a heavy National League defeat

Ross Ambler (red) in action for City of Peterborough HC against Cardiff. Photo: David Lowndes.

After conceding two early goals, City actually competed pretty well for the next 40 minutes before collapsing in a heap in the final quarter.

At three quarter-time City were just 3-1 down thanks to an excellent individual goal from Nick Beattie. Skipper Joe Finding immediately saw a short corner striker saved by the visiting ‘keeper, but Cardiff finished so strongly they scored seven unanswered goals in the final 15 minutes.

It’s another tough game for City this Sunday as they visit University of Nottingham who won their only match of the season so far 8-1.

City of Peterborough HC skipper Joe Finding (red) on the ball against Cardiff. Photo: David Lowndes.

City seconds picked up their first point of the season with a fine 2-2 draw with Letchworth at Bretton Gate.

Zak Scotting scored both City goals.

City of Peterborough Ladies dropped their first points of the East Premier Division season, but were happy enough with a 2-2 draw at Norwich City.

City host Cambridge University on Saturday (11.30am) .