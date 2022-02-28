City of Peterborough caned by outstanding students ahead of a big relegation battle at Bretton Gate

Matt Porter scored for City of Peterborough at Loughborough.

While City were getting crushed 10-1 at outstanding Division One North leaders Loughborough Students, relegation rivals Sheffield Hallam and Deeside Ramblers both won. They had drawn with each other on Saturday which was the best City could have expected.

Matt Porter scored from a short corner to make it 2-1 at Loughborough, but it was 5-1 by half-time.

It all left City bottom of the table ahead of a crunch game against Deeside at Bretton Gate this Sunday (2pm). They are currently five points behind the Ramblers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a tough day for us,” City manager Graham Finding admitted. “Loughborough are head and shoulders above anyone else in this league. Their number of open play goals, many of which were put in from less than a yard, reflected the quality of their movement and team understanding, but with resources like theirs and the number of times they train each week it’s not surprising!