City man's bid to become a great of bareknuckle boxing just failed after a great scrap in Bristol

Martin Reffell (left) in action.

City man Martin Reffell fell just short in his bid for bareknuckle boxing greatness on Saturday night.

The 38 year-old from Orton was outpointed over five rounds by James Connelly. Connelly is a legend of the sport, ranked in the pound-for-pound top 10 and two of the judges had him beating Reffell by a single point after their five-round clash in Bristol. The other judge had the hard-as-nails Birmingham fighter winning all five rounds.

Reffell, beaten in a world-title challenge in his previous fight, had no complaints with the verdict.

Of the two, Reffell started the better. He was able to outland the taller Connelly with his lead hand in the opening three minutes and landed a right hand in the second that raised a bruise under Connelly’s left eye.

That appeared to switch him on though. Connelly started to find his range and although Reffell landed a smart right-hand counter, he ended the round with his left ear bloodied.

Reffell was in distress after taking a jab to his eye in the third and struggled to find a way past Connelly’s lead.

Reffell went out for the fifth and final round told he was behind on points. He landed a right on Connelly’s chin early in the round, but couldn’t build on it. Connelly instantly replied and was able to keep landing his jab until the final bell.