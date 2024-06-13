Jake Jarman. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Peterborough man Jake Jarman has been confirmed as a member of the GB Gymnastics Olympic team for Paris 2024.

Jarman’s selection alongside Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, Luke Whitehouse, and Harry Hepworth was fully expected as the 22 year-old from Gunthorpe has been consistently excellent in major competitions in the last couple of years.

Since 2022 Jarman has won one World Championship gold, three European Championship golds and four Commonwealth Games golds.

He has 14 major championship medals in total. He won world gold in the vault and he will be a favourite for Olympic gold in the same discipline.