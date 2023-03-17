News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
3 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
6 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

City man Cieran was the 'great entertainer' in King's Lynn

Peterborough’s Cieran Harmer was in fantastic form at King’s Lynn on Saturday in the Unlimited Bangers where he picked up an entertainer award in the meeting final.

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 1 min read
Cieran Harmer dishes out a stiff T Bone to 751 Lawrence Well. Picture Major Gilbert.
Cieran Harmer dishes out a stiff T Bone to 751 Lawrence Well. Picture Major Gilbert.
Cieran Harmer dishes out a stiff T Bone to 751 Lawrence Well. Picture Major Gilbert.

​It was a great meeting overall from Cieran who was heavily involved in the action throughout the night and also picked up a 10th place finish.

A good amount of entertainment points has now catapulted Cieran up into fifth place in the Entertainer qualifying points for the ‘Unlimited Banger World of Shale’ and a place in the big race come September looks almost guaranteed for the young star.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

City racer Dalton Smith experienced engine problems before the meeting and he ended up competing and delivering some fast laps in father Shaun’s car.

And city man Jason Colbert also put in some quick laps which he will take as a positive from the night.

Most Popular

Stock Cars take centre stage at King’s Lynn this Saturday (from 5pm) with the BriSCA F1 Stock Cars, 2L Stock Cars and BriSCA MiniStox all in action.

Dalton Smith