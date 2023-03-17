City man Cieran was the 'great entertainer' in King's Lynn
Peterborough’s Cieran Harmer was in fantastic form at King’s Lynn on Saturday in the Unlimited Bangers where he picked up an entertainer award in the meeting final.
It was a great meeting overall from Cieran who was heavily involved in the action throughout the night and also picked up a 10th place finish.
A good amount of entertainment points has now catapulted Cieran up into fifth place in the Entertainer qualifying points for the ‘Unlimited Banger World of Shale’ and a place in the big race come September looks almost guaranteed for the young star.
City racer Dalton Smith experienced engine problems before the meeting and he ended up competing and delivering some fast laps in father Shaun’s car.
And city man Jason Colbert also put in some quick laps which he will take as a positive from the night.
Stock Cars take centre stage at King’s Lynn this Saturday (from 5pm) with the BriSCA F1 Stock Cars, 2L Stock Cars and BriSCA MiniStox all in action.