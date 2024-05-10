City BMX stars to compete in World Championships in the United States

Rick Ellis (left) and Jess Marriott.

​The thriving Peterborough BMX Club has seen two star riders qualify for the UCL World Championships.

​Rick Ellis and Jess Marriott will be taking on the world's best in Rock Hill, South Carolina in the United States between May 12-18.

Marriott will be a strong medal contender in the female 14 year-old category.

She is currently ranked third in the world after finishing in the bronze medal position in the 2023 World Championships in Cumbernauld, Scotland.

‘Jumping’ Jess had finished fourth in 2022 when the event was held in Nantes, France.

Ellis will be competing in the Male 50+ cruiser class (24” wheels) and this will be his second trip out to the World Championships having also competed in Cumbernauld last year.