Church throws her way to national silver medal at English Athletics Senior Championship

Lydia Church won national silver in the para shot putt at the English Athletics Senior Championship.

Church threw the 4kg shot 12.10m to secure second place. She also had the consultation of knowing that the only athlete to outthrow her, Sabrina Fortune, is a former world champion who won gold at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championship.

Long jumper Joel Grenfell was also competing, and delivered his best jump since 2017 when finishing 10th with a distance of 6.84m.

PANVAC U13 Louie Hemmings ran his fouth 1,500m PB of the summer in a midweek meeting at Watford.

Hemming's time of 4.43.56 is also a Lincolnshire County 1500m record for his age group. The previous record had stood since 1999.

The son of former Peterborough 5k Grand Prix winner Lance Hemmings is now ranked as 19th quickest under 13 boy in the country over 1,500m this year.

Teammate Lewis Legge is currently ranked ninth in Britain, and between the pair PANVAC have two of the most promising young middle distance runners in the country.

Sisters Lottie and Evie Hemmings were also in 1,500m action at Watford running 5:13.71 and 5:12.51 respectively, while Olivia Walker clocked 5:14.81.

PANVAC U17 Ted Ash was running at Watford and clocked 9:45.09 in the 3,000m race.

Helpston Harrier Ruth Jones also ran the Watford 3,000m, and came away well pleased with her time of 10:45.73. Jones's fastest time since 2010 promotes her to ninth place in the national over 40's rankings.

A number of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's top veterans helped Eastern Masters take third place in the annual British Masters Inter Area Championships at Nuneaton on Sunday.

Successful long distance runner Maggie Skinner has discovered an aptitude for race walking and finished second in the two kilometre walk in a time of 11.32.

Competing in the over 45's 3,000m Elizabeth Sennit-Clough also took second place with a 12.11 clocking.