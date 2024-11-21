Chris was a Shaw thing at the Fenland Cycling Club awards night

At the Fenland Clarion Cycling Club presentation night, from the left, David Hallam, Lindsay Clarke, Ian Waddilove, Geoff Wiles, Simon Pitchford, Birgit Scott, Harry Tozer and Chris Shaw.

Chris Shaw picked up five awards at the Fenland Clarion Cycling Club presentation night at The Farmers, Yaxley.

​Shaw won the The Clarke Merit Trophy for best performance for his National 24 hour time trial exertions. He also won the Harry Lawes 50 mile Championship, Wyatt 100 mile Championship, the Berridge 12 hour Championship and the Senior BAR (Best all rounder) Cup.

Two of the club’s outstanding youth riders also completed another successful year with Harry Tozer taking the Holmes Merit Trophy, while Theo Wan starred in cyclocross to win the Stag Trophy.

Gareth May took the plaudits in the popular summer Bluebell Series and the ever-improving Karl Grundy took three awards winning the ‘Place to Place’, Hill Climb and Championship 25.

Competitors at the latest Fenland Clarion Cycling Club Youth event.

Marco Cipriani picked up the best ‘first year rider’ prize and Lindsay Clarke won the Berridge Ladies 10 mile shield. Simon Pitchford won the Andre Floating Championship 10 mile TT and The Cullip Cup, while Daniel O’Sullivan received the Ralph Stevens Handicap Trophy.

Birgit Scott won the Ladies Glover attendance trophy and David Hallam was club-person of the year. The 1976 National Road Race champion Geoff Wiles presented the prizes.

YOUTH RESULTS

The club held another of it’s popular youth racing nights at the Peterborough athletics track on the Embankment.

Fenland Clarion racers unless specified.

U8s: Parker Anthony won all four of his races at the Embankment.

U10s: Ivo Ellershaw-Clarke won three races before Spalding-based rider Hector Bramma won the final race.

U12s: Bentley Anthony won three races.

U16s: Matthew Smith took the overall win, but Bourne rider Luke Kinch was only rider to win two races.