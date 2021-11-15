Captain’s late leveller keeps City of Peterborough in touch in the National Hockey League ahead of another huge game next weekend

Action from City of Peterborough 2nds (white) v Cambridge City 2nds at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

The hosts opened the scoring with the last hit of the third period before City captain Joe Finding equalised with just four minutes to go - only for Sheffield to retake the lead two minutes from time.

But up stepped Finding to convert a last-gasp short corner to give City their second point of the season ahead of a big game against University of Birmingham at Bretton Gate on Sunday (November 21, 2pm).

The students picked up their first win of the season last weekend to move three points clear of bottom two Sheffield and City of Peterborough.

Action from City of Peterborough 2nds (white) 1, Cambridge City 2nds 2. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s the last match before a two-month midwinter break for City, although Sheffield and Birmingham University play against each other on November 28.

“Given we equalised for the second time in the final minute we will be happier with the draw,” City manager Graham Finding said. “And a gutsy performance gives a platform to build on for this weekend’s game. It was a very hard fought and even match played at a high pace from start to finish between two highly committed sides.”

City of Peterborough seconds delivered their most complete performance of the East Premier Division season, but still went down 2-1 to a strong Cambridge City second team at Bretton Gate. Will Astbury scored for the home team.

City of Peterborough Ladies suffered a shock 1-0 reverse at St Albans seconds in the East Premier Division.

Hockey action from City of Peterborough 2nds (white) v Cambridge City 2nds. Photo: David Lowndes.