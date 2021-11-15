Captain’s late leveller keeps City of Peterborough in touch in the National Hockey League ahead of another huge game next weekend
City of Peterborough Hockey Club’ men’s first team showed great character to come from behind twice in a frenetic final quarter to claim a National League point from a 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Sheffield Hallam yesterday (November 14).
The hosts opened the scoring with the last hit of the third period before City captain Joe Finding equalised with just four minutes to go - only for Sheffield to retake the lead two minutes from time.
But up stepped Finding to convert a last-gasp short corner to give City their second point of the season ahead of a big game against University of Birmingham at Bretton Gate on Sunday (November 21, 2pm).
The students picked up their first win of the season last weekend to move three points clear of bottom two Sheffield and City of Peterborough.
It’s the last match before a two-month midwinter break for City, although Sheffield and Birmingham University play against each other on November 28.
“Given we equalised for the second time in the final minute we will be happier with the draw,” City manager Graham Finding said. “And a gutsy performance gives a platform to build on for this weekend’s game. It was a very hard fought and even match played at a high pace from start to finish between two highly committed sides.”
City of Peterborough seconds delivered their most complete performance of the East Premier Division season, but still went down 2-1 to a strong Cambridge City second team at Bretton Gate. Will Astbury scored for the home team.
City of Peterborough Ladies suffered a shock 1-0 reverse at St Albans seconds in the East Premier Division.
City can bounce back this Saturday when they host Cambridge City seconds at Bretton Gate (November 20, 11.30am).