Captain leads the way as Peterborough Panthers claim the A47 Derby bragging rights in emphatic fashion

Peterborough Panthers star Ulrich Ostergaard in action in Heat 4 of the big win over King's Lynn. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was an eye-catching, full-team display from the Crendon Panthers who claimed the A47 Derby bragging rights in convincing fashion.

5-1 maximums in heats two and three created some early breathing space for the hosts and a further in the fifth saw them open up a 12-point lead.

King’s Lynn halved that though with back-to-back heat advantages before the Panthers seized control of the fixture.

Heat 10 of Panthers v King's Lynn. Bjarne Pedersen (red helmet) and Hans Andersen (blue) are the Panthers riders. Photo: David Lowndes.

They provided seven of the final eight race winners and eased to victory as they responded impressively to last week’s opening night defeat at Alwalton against Belle Vue.

Skipper Scott Nicholls produced a vintage performance with a fine paid maximum - something fans’ favourite Ulrich Ostergaard was only denied in a rare Heat 15 appearance by recent King’s Lynn recruit Richard Lawson.

Hans Andersen bagged another double figure score on home shale while Danish compatriot Michael Palm Toft impressed on his way to nine points.

Chris Harris recovered from bike problems in his first two rides to round off with a couple of wins while Bjarne Pedersen will also take confidence from his two paid wins also.

Michael Palm Toft (red helmet) and Scott Nicholls (blue) racing for Panthers against King's Lynn. Photo: David Lowndes.

Rising Star Jordan Palin chipped in with his highest Premiership tally as well much to the delight of team boss Rob Lyon.

“It was a great performance,” Lyon said. It really was a great reaction to the disappointment of last Monday and it was a real true team performance at that as well.

“From 1-7, everyone chipped in with some great points, topped off by the skipper getting a paid maximum.

“That rounded the night off superbly for us and there was plenty we can take from tonight into the next meeting and into the rest of the season.”

Panthers travel to Ipswich on Thursday (June 10, 7.30pm) before returning to the East of England Arena next Monday (June 14, 7.30) against Wolverhampton.

PETERBOROUGH 58: Scott Nicholls 13+2, Ulrich Ostergaard 11+3, Hans Andersen 10, Michael Palm Toft 9, Chris Harris 6, Bjarne Pedersen 5+3, Jordan Palin 4+1.