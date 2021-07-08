Capes is going for shot put gold at the English Schools Championships again, all the Peterborough & Nene Valley finalists
The English Schools Track and Field Championships goes ahead in Manchester this weekend with a good sized compliment of locals taking part for Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:00 am
Peterborough & Nene Valley shot putter Donovan Capes seeks to repeat his gold medal success from 2019. He’s competing in the intermediate boys event.
The city club also have Jack Wheatley (junior boys, 80mH), Kai Chilvers (intermediate boys 1500m), Elizabeth Moorhouse (senior girls SP), Luke Phillips (senior boys 400m) Dylan Phillips (senior boys HJ), Max Roe (intermediate boys 100mH), Eljay Secker (senior boys 100m), Luke Phillips (senior boys, 200m) taking part.
Jason Bogle of Hunts AC goes for Cambs in the senior boys 100m.