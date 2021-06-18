Business as usual for Peterborough Panthers

Keith Chapman

Following Monday’s announcement about the four week delay to the final lifting of restrictions, some clubs have put fixtures back to later in the season to avoid racing under reduced spectator numbers.

And although Panthers will continue to work to set numbers, Chapman says the vast area of the East of England Arena allows fixtures to continue as planned – starting with Monday’s home clash against Ipswich.

“Peterborough Speedway remains open for business and we look forward to welcoming our fans back on Monday,” he said.

“We are working to set numbers with seating planned in the grandstand and of course there are vast areas of open space around the rest of the track.

“We need to keep the feel-good factor going on Monday.

"Against Wolverhampton on TV on Monday I thought it was a tremendous meeting and the boys rode really well.

“Our sponsors enjoyed it and the atmosphere was tremendous, it was a great night so I’m hoping for more of the same on Monday.”

Tickets remain on sale for Monday’s meeting with full details from the club website.

Grandstand seating is available on the night on a first come, first served basis.