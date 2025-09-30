Bush was whacked after an exhausting day of action for PANVAC, open meeting hammer win for Jenkins

Dave Bush (centre).

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s senior men finished as runners-up in the East Anglian League Final at Bury St Edmunds.

Men's club captain Dave Bush led the team by example competing in an exhausting seven events.

But, instead of tiring as the day went on, Bush appeared to go from strength-to-strength setting a shot put personal best (PB) of 12.38m, as well as recording season's bests in four events. He also recorded a high jump of 1.50m and a long jump of 5.40m.

On the track Bush ran a 54.6 400m and a 4:43 1,500m. He only failed to set personal or seasons bests in the discus and javelin

The under 15 boys finished 4th with the under 15 girls 5th. The under 17 girls were 6th with the senior women placing 8th.

ROUND-UP

Daniel Evans ran a time of 4:14.3 when winning the 1,500m at the PANVAC End of Season Open Meeting. It was a one two for PANVAC athletes with Noah Randall finishing as runner-up with a 4:30.7 clocking. Orlaith McClean was the fastest girl from the home club, finishing in 5:55.7

Several PANVAC teenagers impressed in the 800m.

Under 17 Kendall Adam clocked 2:04.6 to win a close fought race. Sam Spriggs was 2nd in 2:06.2 with under 17 Luca Gaskell 3rd in 2:06.7. Under 17 Izzy Hurn finished in a time of 2:34.1 while under 15 Eden Jeal-Dunkling clocked 2:35.2. Daniel Ryston went round in 2:13.9 and Elizabeth Taylor was the fastest lady with a time of 2:16.8. Under 13 Lauren Ayre ran a time of 2:49.2.

Under 17 Toby Whitehouse was the quickest PANVAC runner in the 300m, finishing in a time of 41.0. Charlotte Stannage was the fastest girl. The under 15 finished with a 43.9 clocking.

PANVAC’s Patrick McNally and Finlay Smith took part in the English Schools Combined Events Championship at Chelmsford. McNally finished as 22nd senior boy, with Smith placing 29th in the junior boys competition

PANVAC’s Andrea Jenkins threw a season's best distance of 45.97m when winning the hammer competition at the Biggleswade Open Meeting on Saturday.

Yaxley’s Darren Maddison clocked a time of 1:29.06 when finishing 7th in the Sandringham Half Marathon.