Bunting stands firm in storm, big race win for Louie, Frostbite race rearranged

The North Midlands Cross Country League fixture at Heanor survived the weather, and it proved to be a good day for Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Nathan Bunting whose seventh place finish saw him storm to the top of the senior men's individual rankings.

​It wasn't just Bunting who refused to allow the gales to blow him of course as Simon Fell enjoyed a good run taking 17th spot which has cemented his lead at the top of the over 45 rankings.

A decent run in the last fixture of the season, which takes place at Nottingham in January, should secure deserved titles for both athletes.

PANVAC’s senior men finished sixth and occupy fifth place in the overall standings.

Ollie Mason on the run in Heanor.

Steve Wilkinson was the third PANVAC man home in 43rd, while Stuart Haw was 70th and Ollie Mason 74th.

Dave Brown finished in 101st place with Paul Parkin 137th. Parkin was one of many athletes who had difficulty keeping their footing in the thick mud, and nearly managed to strangle himself with the course tape when getting up after one fall. Yaxley's Daniel Holland was just behind Brown in 102nd.

The PANVAC Masters finished sixth and surrendered their place at the top of the league. They are still in the bronze medal position and have a fighting chance of improving on this in the final fixture.

Yaxley’s Kayleigh Longfoot was the first local lady home finishing in eighth position. PANVAC’s Amber Park was just behind in ninth.

Maggie Skinner in 29th and 58th-placed Alison Staines completed the PANVAC ladies team who finished sixth, a position which they also occupy in the league standings.

Amber Park moved up to 10th in the senior ladies standings after running by far her best race of the season.

**PANVAC’ s Louie Hemmings won the under 15 race in the opening Lincolnshire Cross Country League fixture held at Sproxton near Grantham. Team-mate Finlay Smith placed third.

**Two of PANVAC’s most promising young athletes made a good start to their indoor seasons at Loughborough over the weekend.

Jack Whatley won the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.51m while Angus Bowling cleared 4.41m to finish third in the pole vault.

**Storm Darragh caused the cancellation of Sunday's Frostbite League fixture at March. The organisers wasted no time in rescheduling the race which will now go ahead this Sunday.