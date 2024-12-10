Bumper European and World trophy haul for Taylor and Elise

Taylor Jeffrey with her bumper haul of European belts.

​Young Taylor's Academy of Sport Karate (TASK) superstars Taylor Jeffrey and Elise Serniak-Taylor flew the flag for England in a European Championship event in Arnsberg, Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were part of an England squad who took part in a Unified European Kickboxing Championships event and also a WBC sanctioned Amateur Boxing competition.

Jeffrey (13) concentrated on the kickboxing and won an astonishing five titles in K1 kickboxing, low kick kickboxing, full contact and two light continuous kickboxing categories. She fought up an age group to take one of her light continuous wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeffrey was proud to return home to Peterborough with five sparkling belts.

Elise Serniak-Taylor with her WBC Amateur Boxing trophy.

And Serniak-Taylor (9) also struck gold in both her light continuous and point fighting kickboxing categories, while also winning a silver medal in the low kick category before turning her attention to the boxing event with spectacular results.

She was the youngest in a 10-strong boxing squad, but fought superbly to claim an impressive gold medal and become the holder of a prestigious WBC Amateur Boxing title.

TASK chief Rob Taylor, a multiple martial arts world title winner and father od Elise, reckoned the boxing title was a special achievement by a young girl from the city.