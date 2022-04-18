Brummitt mixed hockey tournament record is equalled by a team who only needed 10 players!

Di Bevan’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win in a competitive final over Ragamuffins at Bretton Gate as the Retro stars matched the winning streak of the mighty Bretton Beavers team of the 1980s.

Remarkably the champions, who are stacked with National League star, performed with 10 players all weekend after an ill-timed bout of Covid.

Emily McStea (2) and Cameron Heald scored in Retro’s 3-0 semi-final win over Jurassic Beavers, while Ivy Kettlewell (2), Zak Scotting and Josh Heyworth scored for Ragamuffins as they beat their own B team 4-0 in their last four tie.

Delta Tau Chi beat GPO 1-0 in the Plate Final.

