Bronze and an international appearance for Donovan Capes
Donovan Capes won bronze at the UK School Games at Loughborough. The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC youngster threw 15.38m for his third place finish.
Capes then travelled to Moulton College in Northampton to represent the England under 18 team in a home international throwing fixture which took place on Saturday & Sunday.
Capes placed fifth and, although slightly below his best, he gained valuable experience for next year when he will still be competing in the under 18s category. Capes has the home schools international to finish off a fine season on September 25.
Other PANVAC athletes were also throwing at Moulton. James Dods threw 14.51m in the shot. Becky Hall and Elizabeth Moorhouse also took part in the shot and threw 11.75m and 12.02m respectively.