Bronze and an international appearance for Donovan Capes

Donovan Capes

Capes then travelled to Moulton College in Northampton to represent the England under 18 team in a home international throwing fixture which took place on Saturday & Sunday.

Capes placed fifth and, although slightly below his best, he gained valuable experience for next year when he will still be competing in the under 18s category. Capes has the home schools international to finish off a fine season on September 25.