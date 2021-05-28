British Kart Championship hopeful Alfie following in the tyre tracks of F1 legends
Maxey youngster Alfie Garford (12) takes part in the first round of the British Kart Championships at the Shenington circuit this weekend (May 29/30).
It’s Alfie’s second year in an event that helped start the F1 careers of Lewis Hamilton, Jensen Button, Lando Norris and George Russell.
And Alfie has a great chance of success. He’s been in decent form this season and will start the Championships as the third seed in his class.
Alfie competed at Snetterton a fortnight ago and started in the race on the front row before settling for a creditable third place finish. It was the latest in a string of podium finishes for Alfie this season.
As a rookie Alfie finished ninth in the British Championships last season, but impressed British Championship winning manufacturers TAL-KO Racing enough for them to invite him to drive for the team in 2021.
Tal-Ko boss Alan Turney commented “We first noticed Alfie in 2020. He had some stand out performances throughout the year, along with a positive attitude towards racing so we decided to give him the opportunity to become part of the Tal-Ko family. I’m looking forward to future success and kart development with Alfie at the wheel.”