Hannah Willis at the British Championships.

Hannah Willis (16) competed at the British Championships at Pongs Forge International Sports centre in Sheffield.

The Spalding High School sixth form student finished second in her 50m backstroke heat in 30.25 seconds, but then won gold in the final in a time of 29.89.

CO{s head coach Ben Negus said “This is a fantastic achievement for Hannah. She has shown that with great preparation and hard work she can achieve the results she wants.

"Hannah had a steady start to the meet and showed incredible diligence to continue to improve over the week. It’s a credit to her to make her first British Championships final on her last event and then show the confidence to go a win the junior final.