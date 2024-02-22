British bronze medals for a pair of PANVAC Masters, big race dates and a popular race is cancelled

Sean Reidy in action. Photo David Lowndes.

​Best known as a hurdler, Reidy claimed his medal in the over 40 flat 400m, comfortably taking third place with a time of 54.54.

Seventy one year-old Spriggs only took up the sport nine years ago, and he seems to be improving with age winning his triple jump bronze with a distance of 7.92m.

Spriggs came close to winning two medals but ended up finishing fourth in the long jump.

Age also appears no barrier to Simon Fell who finished fourth in the over 45 400m in a personal best (PB) of 4:23.89.

Becki Hall threw 11.18m to take fourth spot in the over 35 shot

Sean Beard placed seventh in the over 55 1500m, while 400m specialist Dave Brown gave the 800m a go finishing as eighth over 45.

RESULTS ROUND UP

Helpston’s Ruth Jones ran a Friday night 5km race at Battersea Park, clocking a pleasing time of 18:48 on a flat and fast course.

PANVAC’s Hannah Talbot delivered an 8.86 60m in the midweek East London Sprint Series at Newham.

5K GRAND PRIX

Dates have been announced for the 2024 Peterborough 5km Grand Prix race Series which kicks off at Eye on June 12.

All dates: Race 1 - June 12 - Lindisfarne Road, Eye. Race 2 - June 26 - Ferry Meadows, Water Sports Centre. Race 3 - July 10 - Werrington Sports Centre. Race 4 - July 24 - Stamford Rugby Club, Hambleton Road. Race 5 - August 7 - Ferry Meadows, Water Sports Centre.

On-line entries for the first race will open on Thursday, May 29.

POSTPONEMENT

The scheduled Frostbite League race at Hinchingbrooke on Sunday has been cancelled because of flooding.

It’s the second time the race has been postponed and it will not now take place