Brilliant comeback from Peterborough RUFC as they make it two Midlands Division One wins in a row
Peterborough RUFC staged a brilliant comeback to claim a second Midland Division One East win in a row on Saturday (September 18).
Borough were 17-0 down at Maraket Harborough late in the first-half, but delivered a superb second-half display to run out 31-17 winners.
The city side managed to get back into the game five minutes before the break when in-form centre Rob Jacobs claimed an interception try which Byron Van Uden converted.
The second half was a complete reversal from the first with Borough now dominating. The home side found themselves camped in their own 22 for large parts of the half. With so much territory Boro ran out 31-17 winners. Jacobs crossed again, while Willis Ingleby scored a great close range try. Van Uden added 16 points in total from the kicking tee.
Borough coach Shane Manning said: “The first half was very poor, but the second-half was very pleasing.”
Stuart Day and Jack Lewis impressed the coach with their workrate, while try scorers Jacobs and Ingleby always looked a threat as Borough moved up to fourth with two wins from three matches.