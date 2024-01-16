Nicky Brett at the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

Brett, from Yaxley, teamed up with Scotland’s Julie Forrest to win a tense mixed pairs final at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea on Tuesday afternoon, writes Melvyn Beck.

They beat a Welsh/Scottish combination of Ceri Ann Glen & Stewart Anderson 12-2, 8-9, 2-0 with a third set tie break required to separate the teams.

It’s a third mixed title for Brett who has also won three men’s pairs gold medals and one singles title.

Brett and Forrest had reached the final by winning two close encounters.

They pipped another Scotland/England combination of Ailsa Robertson & Robert Paxton 8-7, 6-6 before seeing off English duo Nicole Rogers & Wayne Willgress 7-5. 7-5.

Brett continues his quest for singles glory against Scot Billy Mellors in a second round tie (last 16) on Thursday afternoon with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Brett beat Alistair Coleman of Ireland 13-2 9-6 in first round, while Mellors put out seeded Welshman Jason Greenslade.

Defending champions Brett and partner Greg Harlow lost in the first round of the men’s doubles event this year.

SCHOOLBOY STAR

Local schoolboy Ollie Jeapes was in the England under 18 mixed team which finished second to Scotland in the British Isles international series at the Sully club in Wales.